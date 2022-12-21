Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.

The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing the incoming occupant of the White House well. According to an excerpt obtained by Politico, Joe Biden’s reaction was a pleasant one. “That was very gracious and generous… Shockingly gracious,” Whipple wrote.

This isn’t the first time Americans have heard about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden. The 46th president shared with reporters in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2021, “The president [Trump] wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.“

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also added insight on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast. “It was long,” she told Lowe. “The script from where I could see was very lovely. But I don’t know what was in the letter, but yeah, that was one of my early memories.” She added that her former boss was “such a classy guy” and that he kept the contents of the letter to himself. Perhaps we need to ask First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — surely he shared it with his wife? It’s nice to see that this particular tradition continued, especially since the insurrection only happened two weeks before and Donald Trump was still talking about the stolen election.

