Shania Twain Is Empowering Women in Their 50s to Take Those Nude Photos Because the ‘Best Fashion Is Confidence’

Shania Twain doesn’t feel the need to respond to critics who might not have liked her recent topless photos. Instead, she’s here to teach a lesson about embracing her body in this season of life.

At 57, she decided to pose topless for the first single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” off her upcoming album, Queen of Me, which drops on Feb. 23, 2023. Twain is feeling fabulous, and she wants other women to give themselves person to do the same. “This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” she told People. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable.”

Calling this moment “liberating,” the “Still the One” singer doesn’t feel the need to “hide behind the clothes” as a woman in her “late 50s.” She continued, ” I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it.” Yes, and she believes other women should also do whatever the heck makes them feel good — wear the clothes you want, take those nude snapshots, appreciate your body.

Twain has always been pushing boundaries in her career, fans knows that her first music video in 1993 for “What Made You Say That” included no bra and a crop top. “From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra,” she noted. However, she noticed that her confidence waned as she got older — and that’s when she put the brakes on her negative inner voice. “Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it,” she summed up. “I want to be courageous about it.” And that, my friends, is exactly why she went topless for her latest empowering single.

