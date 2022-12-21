Heidi Klum’s Gorgeous Curves Are on Full Display in Daring Bright Green Pantsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum is keeping the holidays as stylish as possible with a monochromatic green pantsuit. She’s letting everyone know that this fashion is still going to be on trend for 2023.

The oversized suit allowed her to show off her stunning curves with the black bodysuit she wore underneath. (See the photo HERE.) It had a plunging U-shaped neckline to show off her assets while cinching tightly at the waist. The drawstring pants looked cozy and comfy with the wide-legged bottom leading to her matching green heels. The blazer added a simple tailored touch to the elevated business casual look. Klum looked confident in the outfit, writing, “Happy Monday,” in the caption.

If you want to step into the new year like a supermodel, Revolve offers a super-cute dupe with its Owen Linen Blazer in the color, palm. It’s currently on sale for $157, down from its original $341 price. There is also a matching set of pants, the Rylie Pant, with the same wide-bottomed legging as Klum for the sale price of $125 — 58% off!

Rylie Pant $125

Klum loves to play with fashion, that’s why fans see her in everything from a miniskirt to loungewear on her Instagram page. “I have so many different moods all the time,” she told SheKnows earlier this year. “Sometimes I want to be sassy, then I want to be super sexy, then I want to be Business Barbie, then I love to be bohemian… so it’s all very eclectic.” It looks like this day; it was all about Business Barbie — and we love it.

