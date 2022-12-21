These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true.

Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up.

According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were chatting and laughing while trying to keep a low-profile. In the pictures, available here, Davidson is seen wearing a hoodie, baggy sweatpants and slippers while Wonders is sporting a baseball hat, camouflage jacket, flared jeans and heeled boots.

Prior to their late night spotting, the two attended last week’s Rangers game alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. At the time, TMZ reported that the duo “appeared to be having a good time with each other,” but there was no indication that it was anything beyond two pals hanging out.

A source since reiterated their friendship after a quick Whole Foods run from the two on Dec 18. “Chase and Pete are great friends,” the source told the outlet.

Though we’re still not sure these two are an item yet, their many recent outings have definitely made us suspicious. And they look so good together too! Related story Leonardo DiCaprio Proves that Old Habits Die Hard as He Goes on Date with 23-Year-Old Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.

