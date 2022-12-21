Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Like an Absolute Goddess in These Floral String Bikini Photos

The temperatures may be dropping, but goodness is it heating up on the ‘Gram. Tracee Ellis Ross always serves some incredible snapshots on her Instagram account. But she really outdid herself this time around. The actress took to social media and posted a series of photos from her recent getaway to Jamaica, all of which featured Ross emerging from the water wearing a floral string bikini and looking like the absolute goddess she is.

In the photos, the Black-ish star sported a teeny tiny two-piece with floral pattern that perfectly mimicked the tropical location. Ross is photographed appearing out of the crystal clear water, her hair slicked back. The first photo featured Ross staring down the camera, but she had plenty more poses in store for her fans and Instagram followers.

Among the other pictures she shared in this carousel post, Ross added a photo where she’s looking over her shoulder, one of the actress staring off into the distance, and an amazing shot of her body rocking her bikini. Ross seriously knows how to work the camera. But even more than that, we’re obsessed with how confident the actress looks in these photos. Back in October 2021, Ross talked about how much she’s loving and embracing this new chapter of her life, and feeling sexier than she ever has before.

“I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been,” Ross told Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s November 2021 Home Issue. “And when I say that, I mean I feel the most myself.” All you have to do is look at these pictures to know Ross absolutely feeling herself. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to need to step outside for a second to cool down. These pictures are just too hot to handle!

