John Mayer Just Cleared Up the Rumors About Who Inspired ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ & It Wasn’t His Famous Ex

Being the muse for a song, especially one that becomes a worldwide phenomenon, can be both a blessing and a curse. In John Mayer‘s iconic 2001 love song “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he was dating at the time, was long-believed to be the muse. Though the song is undoubtedly complimentary, it sort of solidified their short-lived romance – something we bet neither of them were expecting. Now, many years later, Mayer is finally addressing the rumors and denying Hewitt’s connection.

“That was about my first girlfriend [in high school],” Mayer said in the Dec. 21 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, per Hollywood Life. “I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

Mayer, who’s dated other A-list celebs including Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift, also acknowledged the longstanding rumors about the song. “It’s one of those things where people sort of formed an idea and it gets reinforced over the years,” he said. “I never even met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

Also in the episode, Mayer talked about his reputation as a Hollywood womanizer and shared how that has changed now. “That is what that is,” he said, “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me,” he shared about his dating life now. “It’s not patterned anymore. I quit drinking like six years ago so I don’t have the liquid courage, I just have dry courage. You have to be honest. You have to be really, glaringly honest.”

Although we loved keeping track of Mayer's flings in the past, we're happy he's in a better place now. After all, Pete Davidson has already taken his crown long ago.

