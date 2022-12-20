Kate Moss Rocks No Pants & Dramatic Hair Transformation in Stylishly Sexy Marc Jacobs Campaign

Kate Moss isn’t ending 2022 quietly. She is going out with a bang in a stunning new Marc Jacobs campaign that not only hops on the no-pants trend but also showcases her new hot-pink hairstyle.

The 48-year-old supermodel looks absolutely stunning in the designer’s Resort 2022/2023 ad, which shows off a sexy and chic side to her. Opting for the hottest look for the new year — no pants — Moss wore a long-sleeve bodysuit that hugged her fit physique. Her long longs were curled up to the side as she showed off the sky-high platform heels in the foreground. She accessorized her futuristic look with a pop of color with her hair and the “Bucket Bag” from Marc Jacobs.

Kate Moss is pretty in pink in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Resort. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/MEGA.

Moss first worked with the designer back in 2000, so they’ve been partners for over two decades, which speaks to the longevity of her career. Even though she loves working with Marc Jacobs, she isn’t revisiting his archival designs just yet. “Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close,” she told British Vogue.

What she is revisiting is her pink hair that she first sported for the Versace spring/summer 1999 runway show. It was a huge deal back then for Moss to dye her normally caramel locks a bright pink hue. The color took almost eight hours to perfect, and she only wore it for about a week because she had to look like her old self for a Calvin Klein show — ah, that’s the glamorous life on the catwalk.

