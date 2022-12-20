Helena Christensen Wore a Winter White Dress & Lacy Black Bra To Spread Much-Needed Holiday Cheer

As one of the world’s biggest supermodels, Helena Christensen has undeniably proved she can rock any look. From sexy lingerie to fun bikinis, she’s showed everyone that she looks good in just about anything. In her newest Instagram post, Christensen proved her versatility yet again in a gallery of photos in different looks, styles and poses.

“Capricorn baby 🎅🏼,” the model wrote in the caption. “Festive dresses for this 🎄 or that 💥 Online soon ! @staerkandchristensen.” Stærk & Christensen is the model’s newest venture: a platform where she’s selling vintage and secondhand pieces.

In three of the pictures, Christensen looked like the ultimate femme fatale in a see-through white dress, black lacy bra and black bolero. Of course, to finish off the look, Christensen wore her signature red lips. (P.S. we found a super cute white dress dupe here!)

In another picture, Christensen showed off her mile-long legs in a modern black gown with a high zipper slit on one leg. In the shot, she’s also showing some at-home photoshoot realness resting her black pumps on a plant pot.

Also in the carousel is a selfie of Christensen perfectly showing off her piercing blue eyes. In the pic, she’s rocking her bright red lips wearing a floral ruffled dress.

In the fourth pic, perhaps our favorite of the collection, she's seen looking to the side sitting on the floor wearing a black wrap dress (shop a similar look HERE!). Showing off her envy-worthy legs, she's also teasing her colorful bejeweled purse.

Other looks in the carousel include a blue and black blazer-inspired mini dress, a black embellished flowy dress, a blush-toned midi dress with colorful embellishments and black and gold ballgown.

Looking at these pictures of Christensen and her for-sale items, it’s safe to say she’s accomplished her goal in making us wanting to buy them. What a great variety!

