Jason Momoa’s Sweet Holiday Gesture to Lisa Bonet Proves the Exes Are Still Family

There’s something about the holidays that really strengthens the bond between family members. Who knows if it’s the yuletide magic in the air, or just the sweet sentimentality of the season. Whatever it is, we’ve certainly seen famous family members go out of their way to make the holidays a little more merry and bright. Jason Momoa is the latest star who made a sweet gesture to ex Lisa Bonet, all in the name of the holidays.

The Aquaman star was spotted delivering a Christmas tree to his former wife’s home yesterday. Momoa, who started dating Bonet in 2005 and was married to her from 2017-2022, was seen with his hefty truck hoisting the beautiful green tree into the back on his way to Bonet’s Malibu home. You can see the photo that was snapped HERE. Momoa and Bonet share two children together — Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. And since the former couple’s January 2022 split, their kids have been their top priority.

Along with putting their two teens first, Bonet and Momoa have made it clear that, despite no longer being together, they are still a family. “We’re family, you know,” Momoa said during his red carpet interview at the Oscars. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever.”

Indeed, Momoa and Bonet’s family is a tightly knit crew, and nothing could ever change that. Even after his split from Bonet, Momoa still received a touching birthday tribute from Lenny Kravitz, Bonet’s first husband with whom she shares daughter Zoë Kravitz. The holiday season can be a really difficult time for blended families to navigate. But with Bonet and Momoa, it’s clear the two are putting their family first as they celebrate the season.

