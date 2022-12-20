Kim Kardashian Gave Fans a Cheeky View in Her Most NSFW Swimsuit Post Yet

Even though we haven’t even hit Christmas yet, Kim Kardashian is already thinking ahead to the new year. She made sure to give her thoughts on how 2022 went with a NSFW snapshot by the ocean that is sure to heat up the internet.

Wearing a silver thong bikini, the SKIMS founder sat on her knees by the pool and gave a rear-view look at her famous behind. The window image flaunted her athletic shape as she turned around to take the photo with her iPhone. Kim was surrounded by lush palm trees and turquoise waters — it looked like the ultimate tropical holiday. (Was this the same vacation she took with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?)

She captioned the image, “Looking back at ‘22,” with a winking emoji — yep, she was feeling pretty cheeky that day. The year has been a roller-coaster ride for the mom of four as she navigated her high-profile romance with Davidson while sidestepping the online rants of her ex-husband, Kanye West. It was a good year, but she’s probably looking for an even better one in 2023.

Kim isn’t ready to hit the dating scene just yet, but she has given a few clues as to what she’s looking for in her next relationship. “I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist,” she told Kelly Ripa in September. “So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out.” But she ultimately revealed, “I’m just not ready.” It’s OK to take some time to just enjoy being single because we know Kim is already setting out those thirst traps for her future date — when she’s ready.

