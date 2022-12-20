Lamar Odom Candidly Shared How His Drug Addiction Damaged Marriage to Khloé Kardashian

Hindsight can help us understand situations and circumstances we endured long after they’re done. And for Lamar Odom, looking back has become an integral part of his healing and recovery process. The former Los Angeles Lakers player is incredibly forthcoming about his struggles with addiction in a new documentary, Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, in which Odom details how much his drug dependency impacted his marriage to Khloé Kardashian.

In the trailer for the documentary, Odom sits down with TMZ founder Harvey Levin and recollects that dark chapter in his life. “Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” Odom says. “I had a wife and cocaine.” Odom further explains that his former wife, to whom he was married from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2016, knew about his drug addiction for “part” of their marriage. “I had to tell her,” he says. “You can’t hide that.”

Kardashian stood by her husband through some of the worst periods of his life. In October 2015, Odom suffered a medical emergency so severe he experienced kidney failure, heart attacks, and a number of strokes. By the time he was transferred from Las Vegas to a Los Angeles hospital, Kardashian was there to make medical decisions on his behalf, withdrawing divorce papers. Following Odom’s recovery, his marriage to Kardashian was officially over in December 2016 when their divorce was finalized.

“Behind the scenes, I put her through some s—t,” Odom says in the trailer. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.” Since the end of their marriage, Odom has reflected on his relationship with Kardashian, and how much his struggle with addiction damaged their marriage. We just hope both parties can continue to heal years after this traumatic chapter in both their lives.

