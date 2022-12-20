Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Prove Their Love Is Still Strong at Her ‘Intimate’ 53rd Birthday

Kristyn Burtt
American entrepreneur/founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Jeff Bezos and girlfriend/American news anchor Lauren Sanchez arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021 held at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s relationship is still going strong this holiday season as the Amazon founder threw a dinner party for her 53rd birthday. Sanchez shared her festive celebrations in an Instagram video that showed how strong their love is.

Wearing an itty-bitty black mini-dress bedazzled with rhinestones, the former TV anchor showed off her gorgeous curves with a plunging V-neckline. Her glam squad got her ready for the big night with a smoky eye, a nude lip, and her dark hair curled in soft waves. She and Bezos cuddled up at the “intimate” dinner he threw for her, surrounded by a group of her friends.

She shared a few insider details about the birthday weekend, which included a Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sighting in the clip. “I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” Sanchez wrote in the caption. “My love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying. have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday.”

Bezos and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 just as the entrepreneur announced his divorce from Mackenzie Scott. Sanchez was married to high-powered Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell when the romance was revealed. Despite their rocky beginnings, the duo has proven to be a well-matched pair, who enjoys showing off their PDA on all of their world travels. They are here to let everyone know that their powerful bond won’t be broken.

