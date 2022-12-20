King Charles III Reportedly Decided to Pay for Prince Andrew’s Security Detail After Yanking Harry & Meghan’s Protection

King Charles III has a lot of explaining to do if the latest rumors are true. The royal is reportedly paying for Prince Andrew’s security detail because he doesn’t have the money. That news probably won’t land so well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their protection with very little notice.

While the Sussexes are now financially independent of the monarchy, it is important to note how Andrew landed in this situation in the first place. It is his former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that is to blame for being forced out of his senior royal role (along with the civil suit over rape allegations). Now, The Telegraph is reporting that Andrew is “said to have written to the Home Office and Scotland Yard to complain about losing his police protection.” Well, whose fault is that, Andrew?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be open to have a conversation with the royal family. https://t.co/NKEJ2snrrJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 20, 2022

Charles is apparently stepping up to help his younger brother by making sure he’s protected 24/7, so he can stay safe. That certainly isn’t how he left his youngest son, daughter-in-law, and grandson in Canada — he left them completely exposed at the start of the pandemic. “[Andrew’s] armed personal protection officers will be replaced by private security guards at an estimated cost of up to £3 million ($3.64 million) a year,” a source noted. “The King is expected to foot the bill as the Duke has no discernible regular income.”

With Neil Basu, the former head of counterterrorism for the Met Police, confirming just last month that there were “disgusting and very real” threats against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, how does King Charles justify this decision? Harry even has to fight for access to elite-level protection, which he’s willing to pay for, when his family visits the U.K. It’s just another realization that if these allegations are true, there are a different set of rules for Harry and Meghan because they dared to defy the palace.

