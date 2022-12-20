The Royal Family Is Reportedly ‘Wary’ About What Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Reveal

If the royal family was concerned about the claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, they have another tell-all to worry about. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are setting their sights on the future, releasing the first trailer for their next project Live to Lead, prominent members of the House of Windsor are reportedly turning their attention to Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare. And according to a new report, the royal family feels they have reasons to be worried.

A source who recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight revealed there’s “no trust left,” between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. Indeed, Prince Harry and Meghan made a series of serious allegations in their Netflix docuseries, and while the royal family hasn’t made any public comments about the series, the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family seems more strained than before. With Harry’s memoir due out in a few short weeks, there’s still plenty of concern regarding the tell-all book.

Prince Harry's friends are reportedly worried about the potential backlash his upcoming memoir may receive. https://t.co/VK9aFD5OSa — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 23, 2022

“Everyone remains wary,” the palace source explained to the outlet, referencing the royal family’s approach of caution toward Harry’s memoir. The highly anticipated book is due January 10, 2023, and has already caused quite a stir. Many royal experts and longtime fans of the royal family can’t help but wonder what Harry will reveal in the memoir. And what, if any, new accusations will come out of the book.

Over the course of the last few years, the scrutiny surrounding members of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan, has only grown. With the details of Spare kept under tight wraps, it’s hard to determine how much of an impact the Duke of Sussex’s memoir will have on his relationship with his family. But one thing is certain: Harry is not done sharing his story.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

