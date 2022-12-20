Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Alyssa Milano Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With a Glowing Makeup-Free Selfie & Powerful Message on Aging

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano attends Lifetime's Summer Luau at W Los Angeles - Westwood on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ( Rich Fury/Getty Images

Alyssa Milano is keeping it real. In celebration of her 50th birthday, the Charmed alum shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram and an empowering message to boot.

“This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up,” the actress, who starred in Give Me an A and Brazen this year, wrote in the caption. “I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.”

Sharing her motto on aging (and life in general), she added, “I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time.”

“There’s still so much to look forward to!” she added. “And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed.” You’re so right, Alyssa! After all, aging only means you’ve gone through a lot and gained so much experience.

She concluded the inspiring post, “Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going.” Following Alyssa’s outlook on life, we definitely will!

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.
