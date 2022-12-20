Adele Just Shared a Rare Loved Up Moment With Boyfriend Rich Paul & We’re So Happy for Them

Our favorite ballad singer Adele is happily in love and not afraid to show it! During the Dec 16 show of her Las Vegas residency, called Weekends with Adele, the “Easy On Me” singer gave a sweet shout out to boyfriend Rich Paul who was celebrating his 41st birthday.

“Quickly, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today,” the singer said onstage wearing a gorgeous black off-the-shoulder gown, per HollywoodLife. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!”

Right after, Adele was joined by the audience in singing the sports agent “Happy Birthday.” In a video shared by one of the singer’s fan pages, Paul, who was the audience, smiles in disbelief that the special dedication is even happening. Such a sweet moment!

🎂Rich Paul was in attendance during Adele @Adele's show last night! His friends also sang Happy Birthday to him while Adele @Adele & the audience doing so as well! 🎂#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/AzFifFVAq0 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) December 17, 2022

Prior to their wholesome Las Vegas moment, the British singer got candid with ELLE in September about their relationship and how he’s impacted her personal life after her divorce from Simon Konecki. “I’ve never been in love like this,” Adele told the outlet. “I’m obsessed with him.”

Also in the talk, she cleared up some rumors that two weren’t engaged, let alone married. “Well, I’m not married,” she said, denying the speculation. She also addressed the new rock on her finger: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

With that said, it doesn't seem like taking that step is too far off for the two, who have been together since the summer of 2021. "I definitely want more kids," she said (Adele shares 10-year-old Angelo with Konecki). "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." Looks like time only makes these two even more in love with each other!

