Kate Hudson Revealed Just How Much She Relies on These Famous Friends While Her Son’s at College

It’s not easy sending that first kid off to college. Actually, it’s pretty emotional. Just ask Kate Hudson. The Oscar-nominated actress sat down with Today over the weekend to chat about her upcoming film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, working on an album, and how she’s coping while her eldest child, son Ryder, is off at college. Hudson got very candid about how she’s dealt with that major life transition of seeing her eldest son off to school, and revealed that she has some famous friends to support her along the way.

“It’s so hard,” Hudson said of Ryder’s move across the country to attend his first year of college. “All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy,” she said. “But, man, when I’m in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don’t hear his voice, it’s a big one.” Luckily, Hudson, who’s also mom to son Bingham Hawn Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, isn’t alone in this new chapter of motherhood.

The actress revealed friends like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon have helped her build a support group of sorts as their kids head off to college. “Our kids were in school together, and we both have that moment together. When we look at each other, we’re like, ‘How you doin’?” Hudson said of her bond with Paltrow, whose daughter Apple started college this year.

Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillippe graduated from high school this past June, as well. “All three of us ladies, all of our kids went to college at the same time.” When we think about kids heading off to college and entering a new chapter in their lives, we often forget about what a major transition it is for parents. Much like Hudson, we’re glad to know there are supportive friends out there to help parents embrace this new phase of life.

