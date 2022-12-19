Ivanka Trump Is Called Out by Jan. 6 Select Committee for Having ‘Recollection’ Issues About the Insurrection

The House Jan. 6 select committee has spoken, and besides recommending that the Department of Justice pursue four criminal charges against Donald Trump, they are also peeved at another Trump family member: Ivanka Trump. It seems that the investigative panel did not find her as forthcoming as they believe she should have been during her testimony.

Ivanka was singled out, along with former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump advisor Hope Hicks, for being “not as forthcoming” about her father’s “conduct” that day. The report noted that she had “a lack of full recollection of certain issues.” They are basically calling her out for not offering the full extent of what she knows, even though she “acknowledged” in her testimony that Attorney General William Barr was correct in saying the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.

In a turn of shocking events, it seems Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have cut ties with Donald Trump. https://t.co/o6hbrDDFAe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 14, 2022

This Ivanka revelation was first spotted back in June when footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder’s Trump documentary was viewed by The New York Times. She reportedly told the film crew her dad should “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted” and that “the sanctity of our elections” was at stake. That moment was captured on video in mid-December 2020 when Ivanka, and husband Jared Kushner, were taking serious steps to distance themselves from Donald Trump.

It’s no surprise that Ivanka held off on ratting her father out the way she was morally obligated to because the Trump family values loyalty above all. It’s also why having family members as senior aides in the White House is a very bad idea. The House select committee report doesn’t shy away from publicly shaming her testimony, but she probably won’t react to the news since she’s on holiday in Paris with daughter Arabella right now.

