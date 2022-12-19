Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Mindy Kaling in This Tiny Satin White Dress

It’s the holiday season, the time for parties, traditions, and so much more, which means it’s the ideal time of year to show off some of your best and boldest fashion choices. Now, it’s one thing to take it from us. But some celebs are going all out with their sartorial statements, including Mindy Kaling. The producer and The Office alum shared a series of photos on Instagram that featured herself in a stunning, strapless white mini-dress, and, much like us, her famous friends and fans were obsessed with the look.

In the series of snaps, Kaling looked so confident and gorgeous in this Magda Butrym-designed mini-dress. Her stylist, Molly Dickson, had Kaling pair the dress with some sheer black tights and platform pumps with a matching satin white blazer. Honestly, we were all about this look. But Kaling shared a little secret with her fans and followers — she was terrified to try this winter white color.

“I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it,” Kaling, relatable as ever, shared in the caption to her post. “Last night [Molly Dickson] took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by [Magda Butrym] I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!”

All through the comment section of her post, Kaling received so much love and plenty of compliments from her followers. Famous pals like Busy Phillipps left sweet notes like, “Honestly love winter white. This looks amazing.” Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose wrote, “It’s giving stunnah.” And even Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington left a string of fire emojis for the mom of two. This has truly been one of our favorite yuletide looks so far. But far more than how this outfit looked on her, we love how this ensemble made Kaling feel — as confident and beautiful as ever. (And no red wine stains could ruin that!)

