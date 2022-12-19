Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announced Their New Series & It’s Coming to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Just days after Netflix dropped the last three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, the streamer’s next collaboration with the royal couple has been announced. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new series focuses on world leaders and public figures creating positive change and making an indelible impact on the world. Netflix just released the first trailer for the series, and casually revealed that the show will drop before 2022 is over.

Live to Lead will debut on the streaming service Dec. 31. Meghan and Harry serve as executive producers of the series, and their voices take a prominent role in introducing what the show is all about. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” the Duke of Sussex’s voiceover says in the trailer over footage of the late President of South Africa. “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” Meghan chimes in, completing Mandela’s notable quote. Check out the full trailer below.

The documentary series features climate change activist Greta Thunberg, feminist Gloria Steinem, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, South Africa’s national rugby union player Siya Kolisi, and many more. “It’s about people who have made brave choices,” says Harry, with Meghan adding, “To fight for change and to become leaders.” In closing, Harry says, “And giving inspiration to the rest of us, to live, to lead.”

The trailer and announcement of Harry and Meghan’s next project comes less than a week after the final episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped. Practically everyone’s been talking about the couple’s show, and there’s even speculation that some members of the royal family have kept abreast of claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made in the six-episode series. But with the announcement of Live to Lead, Harry and Meghan seem poised to move forward with their new endeavors and partnerships.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.