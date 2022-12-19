Elizabeth Hurley Shared the Heartbreaking Pain of Losing Her Ex-Fiancé: ‘It Still Is Very Hard’

Elizabeth Hurley is opening up about the death of her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, an Australian cricket player who passed away earlier this year from a heart attack at the age of 52. Even though they were no longer together, the 57-year-old actress is still mourning the loss.

The couple got engaged in 2011 and stayed together until 2013 when they canceled their wedding. Hurley still thinks fondly of him and admitted that “it still is very hard” when she is reminded of his passing. “Losing Shane was terrible. It’s taken a long time to sink in,” she told The Times Magazine. “I honestly kept thinking he’d call, and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke.”

It wasn’t the Christmas in Paradise star‘s only loss — her ex, Stephen Bing, whom she had son Damian, 20, with, died by suicide in 2020. “Losing Stephen [Bing] was something else completely,” Hurley explained. “We’d been estranged for so long but made up towards the end, and a bright and different future looked as if it was opening up, but of course it didn’t.”

It’s also hard for Hurley to process that “of the four great loves” in her life, “two are dead.” Even through her sad journey, she does have a time for a bit of dark humor, joking to her two other loves, Damian and Hugh Grant, “You’d better watch your backs.” That gives you a sense of Hurley’s dry British wit — it’s been a tough road, but she can always find a bit of comedy along the way.

