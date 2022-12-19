Christina Aguilera Is All About the ‘Birthday Energy’ Vibes in Revealing Bodysuit That Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves

Christina Aguilera is all about the Sagittarius vibe as she celebrated her 42nd birthday on Dec. 18. The singing sensation served up a fierce look for her followers in a series of Instagram photos that showed how fabulous she feels.

Wearing silky burgundy drawstring pants and a long black duster, Aguilera saved the show-stopping piece for the plunging copper bodysuit that she wore underneath. It discreetly covered a small portion of her chest and abs while flaunting her beautiful curves. She kept her long blonde hair flowing as she strutted down the hotel hallway in black heels. The final accessory was gold-lensed shades that finished off her movie-star glam.

She wrote in the caption, “Birthday energy,” which perfectly summed up the stunning snapshots. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has always been unapologetically herself. Even going back a decade, Aguilera brushed off any online trolls who criticized her looks or body shape. “I’ve always been one to make it very clear, love me or hate me, take it or leave it, this is who I am,” she told People in 2012. “I embrace my body, and I embrace everything about myself. I’m embracing everything that I’ve grown to be and learned to be.”

We love the strong outlook she had in her early 30s because it can take a long time for anyone to feel comfortable in their own skin. Aguilera proved that she is her own superhero and nothing is going to get in her way of being authentically herself.

Before you go, click here for more documentaries about strong women in music.