Kim Kardashian’s Reunion With Paris Hilton Is a Throwback to Their ‘Iconic’ Reality Show Beginnings

Anyone who has followed Kim Kardashian’s friendship with Paris Hilton knows it has had its ups and downs. The BFFs, who were red-carpet fixtures together in the early aughts, had a falling out as Kim’s star began to eclipse Paris’ — but they’ve mended fences and put everything in the past.

Their bestie status might look a bit different now that they both have very full and busy lives, but Kim swung by Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party after celebrating nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah. The dynamic duo looked so happy to be back in each other’s presence again. The SKIMS founder wore an epic rocker-chic outfit with tight black leather pants and a graphic tee. Paris went for a holiday theme in a red lace dress and sparkly silver heels. The ensembles showed off their unique personalities.

Paris captioned her Instagram carousel of snapshots, “My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend.” What’s fascinating about the two women’s rise to fame as reality stars is that they draw similar parallels about how much their power was underestimated in the media. Paris has been particularly vocal about how using her voice has made a difference in her life after sharing, in a very raw documentary, the abuse she endured at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

“I feel like now after I told my story, people understand me and tell me, ‘You’re so brave, you’re such a warrior,’” she exclusively told SheKnows. “That just makes me really proud because I know the little girl in me would be so proud of the woman I have become.” It’s amazing to see how far both Paris and Kim have come — and how their friendship has circled back together.

