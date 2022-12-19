Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about.

In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert, the Prince of Wales is furious about use of the footage in his brother’s Netflix project. “[William] will be livid,” royal insider Katie Nicholl shared with OK!, via the Daily Mail. “William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother’s own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William.”

The Panorama interview was conceived by BBC reporter Martin Bashir, who used fake bank statements in order to gain access to Princess Diana. An investigation into the interview found that Bashir “deceived” the late royal. Both William and Harry have spoken about how much pain their mother was in at the time of the interview. And since the investigation, William has called for the footage to be archived.

Despite the deceptive circumstances by which the interview came about, some royal experts have claimed locking the footage away would only serve to “posthumously muzzle” Diana and her experience as a member of the royal family. Royal biographer Andrew Morton has referred to the interview as “an important, historic interview that should be part of the public record.”

As for Harry, the Duke of Sussex may have felt that his mother’s words in the interview aptly illustrated similar struggles Meghan Markle faced after marrying into the royal family. The Panorama interview will always serve as a painful reminder of not only how far some were willing to go to get a scoop about the royal family, but also how truly difficult Princess Diana’s experience was.