Amber Heard’s Settlement With Johnny Depp in Defamation Case Is ‘Not an Act of Concession’

The most heavily covered celebrity court case this year has finally reached a conclusion. Amber Heard has decided to close a difficult chapter in her life with Johnny Depp by settling the defamation case.

The 36-year-old actress posted a note on Instagram to share with her followers that she made a “very difficult decision,” but she wanted to make sure she got her point across. “It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” she wrote in her official statement. “I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

Heard wanted her fans to understand that she now has “an opportunity to emancipate” herself with an agreed settlement that she is OK with. “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession,” she continued. “There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

TMZ had further details about the settlement with a statement from Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, who noted that while it “was never about the money,” the 59-year-old actor is accepting a “payment of $1M.” She was originally ordered to pay over $10 million to her ex-husband, so this is a significant reduction in the monetary award. The attorneys also mentioned that the settlement “reinforces her acknowledgment of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit for justice” — which is contrary to Heard’s statement that it was “not an act of concession.” It’s a case that has divided fans in the court of public opinion, but in the end, the outcome of the legal case prevails.

