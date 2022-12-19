Prince William & Prince Harry’s Relationship Reportedly Might No Longer Be Salvageable After Explosive Docuseries 

It seems as though Prince Harry and Prince William’s brotherly bond is at an impasse. Following the release of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, any hope that the brothers might reconnect and move forward seems to have been lost. And a new report illustrates just how fraught the brothers’ relationship has allegedly become.

“I think that’s it,” a royal source recently shared with Page Six. “They’re done.” Since the docuseries’ final batch of episodes released on Dec. 15, there’s been a lot of speculation concerning where the brothers go from here. But it seems that circumstances are at the point of no return for the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales.

Could this moment be the origin of Prince Harry and Prince William's feud? https://t.co/XKstQgZJ9Z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2022

“There’s a great sense of mistrust, it’s why William won’t speak to Harry, because he is nervous that anything he says might end up in a book or a TV series,” a source recently shared with Vanity Fair. In the latter half of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex expressed how betrayed he felt by his older brother and the institution they’d been a part of their whole lives. Prince Harry claimed that his brother’s comms team essentially went against the vow the brothers made to each other: that they’d never use their press offices to hurt the other.

“To see my brother’s office copy — the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do — that was heartbreaking,” Harry explained. For two brothers who were visibly so close, it’s been quite tragic to see their bond fall apart so publicly. Maybe in the years ahead, something will bring them back together. Time will only tell where the brothers go from here.

