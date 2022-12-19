Gisele Bündchen Looks Happy & Glowing During Her ‘Recharging’ Getaway Following Divorce

There’s nothing quite like going back home to feel refreshed and reconnected with your true self. For Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, that meant traveling to Brazil for a sunny getaway with her two kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, following her divorce from Tom Brady.

On Dec 18, Bündchen posted a gallery of pictures from her trip to Praia Brava, a go-to beach destination in Brazil’s state of Florianópolis. Among the pics are her enjoying the sun in a leopard-print bikini and a gray workout set, pictures of her kids enjoying the pool and the playground and pictures of food – from go-to Brazilian sweets to the extensive breakfast array. The fourth picture, showing Vivian snuggling with her mom, is undeniably our favorite.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” Bündchen, who made her first red carpet appearance post-split last week, captioned the post.

In fact, the supermodel’s Brazil trip started with the red carpet as she attended jewelry store Vivara’s anniversary dinner in São Paulo on Dec 12. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she looked like a golden goddess in a flowing, cutout Reinaldo Lourenço gown. She then paired the gold dress with matching statement jewelry, a metallic clutch, and strappy heels.

Her trip comes shortly after her and ex-husband Brady finalized their divorce in late Oct 2022. The couple had been together since Dec 2006 when Bündchen and Brady started dating after meeting through a mutual friend. The couple married less than three years later on Feb 2009. Since their split, however, they’ve proven that there’s no bad blood between them and their kids are their number one priority.