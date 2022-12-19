Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Went All Out for Their First Holiday Party as a Married Couple

The holidays are in full swing for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple has been gearing up for the Christmas season with their kids, decorating their home, and making memories that will last a lifetime. On Saturday night, Lopez and Affleck really got into the spirit of the season, hosting their first holiday party as husband and wife — and the guest list was full of A-list celebs.

Affleck and Lopez’s Hollywood home was the place to be for stars like Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and more. Guests snapped a slew of photos from the glamorous soirée, per Entertainment Tonight. By the looks of the snapshots, Lopez and Affleck pulled out all the stops for their first holiday party as hosts. Of course, it’s not a party without some tunes, and Lopez belted out a few songs alongside her love.

Jennifer Lopez shared the sweet reason behind Ben Affleck's sentimental message he engraved into her engagement ring. 💍 https://t.co/rW3usyTpcF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 30, 2022

Yes, that’s right, even Affleck took the mic and joined in some Christmas carols with his wife. The holiday season is always a special time, but for Lopez and Affleck this will be their first Christmas as a married couple, and they want it to be as special as possible. “Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” a source previously told ET.

Following their party over the weekend, it sounds like the couple and their kids will enjoy a quiet holiday together. “They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen’s family,” the source shared. “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.” Sounds like the ideal way to spend the holiday!

