Kim Kardashian Went for a Glam-Rock Look in Tight Leather Pants & a Tiny Crop Top for Nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah

Kim Kardashian showed up to nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah on Dec. 17 looking decidedly chic and ready to rock. It wasn’t the usual attire seen at a rite of passage in the Jewish faith, but there seemed to be an all-black dress code, so Aunt Kim was happy to comply.

Wearing form-fitting black leather pants that cinched at her waist and were bedazzled with black rhinestones, Kim flaunted her fit physique. She paired it with a tiny black crop top that showed off a vintage graphic from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 2000 Up in Smoke Tour. The 42-year-old reality star wore her long, blonde locks in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulders and she added a black beaded clutch, a cross necklace, and a diamond choker for a splash of bling. She looked smokin’ hot!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are seen on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot/Getty Images.

While the Kardashian clan enjoyed the festivities, it was reportedly Scott Disick who did all of the planning for his oldest son’s big day. “Mason celebrated his bar mitzvah yesterday. The family had dinner together and then his party was held at Offsunset in West Hollywood,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out. He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him.”

Kim is still sorting through the tumultuous year she had with her ex-husband Kanye West, but she is staying focused on “being Team Me.” She told Vogue earlier this year, “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.” The SKIMS founder is single and ready to mingle, but only if the timing is right because family comes first.

