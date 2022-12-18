Donald Trump Is Feeling the Heat From Jan. 6 Select Committee’s Possible Criminal Charges Recommendation

It feels like the walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump when it comes to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. House Democrats are currently pursuing the 14th amendment, which would restrict him from running for office ever again, and now, the Jan. 6 select committee is reportedly gearing up to vote on Monday about getting the Department of Justice to pursue criminal charges against him.

The investigative panel is looking at three possible charges: “18 U.S.C. 2383, insurrection; 18 U.S.C. 1512(c), obstruction of an official proceeding; and 18 U.S.C. 371, conspiracy to defraud the United States government,” according to Politico. The publication is only reporting on charges related to Donald Trump, and not any other political figure or aide, who might have been complicit in the day’s events.

The select committee report apparently outlines the language Donald Trump used to encourage the rioters, per the U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling earlier this year, and his second impeachment trial where the former president was convicted of an “incitement of insurrection.” It’s just another round of bad headlines for Donald Trump when it comes to his political career — and his spokesperson is giving signs that they are feeling the heat.

“The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history,” Steven Cheung said in a statement. “This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive’s vanity documentary project that insults Americans’ intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy.” Donald Trump isn’t interested in accountability at this point because he’s too busy selling digital trading cards to make a huge profit and refill his coffers — and his hardcore fans seem to be OK with that.

