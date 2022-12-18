Queen Camilla’s Christmas Lunch Invite List Included Several Royal Experts Who Are ‘Openly Hostile’ Toward Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle is finding out very quickly where her in-laws stand after she and Prince Harry revealed some of the shady media practices used by the palace in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. This week, Queen Camilla hosted a Christmas lunch that included Duchess of Sussex’s enemies, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson. It’s astonishing that Camilla is OK with the treatment her family member has received over the years from these two men, but honestly, we aren’t surprised that she’s hanging out with them.

Morgan, who has made it his sole personality trait to bash Meghan every moment he can, flaunted his invite to a VIP luncheon with a gift bag on social media. And then there is Clarkson, whose article in The Sun was downright vile. Not only did he say he loathes Meghan “on a cellular level,” he also disgustingly shared that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Yes, he also was rubbing elbows with Camilla and celebrating the royal holidays.

The TikTok account matta_of_fact, which breaks down royal family news, had some strong words about this shocking turn of events. “This goes beyond levels of disliking a public figure,” account owner Amanda Matta said. “This is vile, disgusting, it’s violen, and it’s yet another example of the uniquely disgusting behavior that Meghan brings out in many, many British people.” Matta believes that Clarkson not getting “uninvited” to Camilla’s party “does tell us a lot” about where the royal family stands right now. The Queen Consort isn’t interested in saying anything “nasty” to Meghan’s face, instead, she’s letting royal experts like Morgan and Clarkson be “openly hostile” to her family member — and they are rewarded with the opportunity to hobnob with her.

Matta surmised that “the company one keeps says a lot about how you feel on the inside.” Camilla isn’t saying these awful things out loud about Meghan, but she’s doing it in a very sly way — and the invite list speaks for itself.

