Carmen Electra Transforms into a Barbie Doll in This Showstopping & Dramatic Hot-Pink Photoshoot

Between the Barbie-core trend everyone embraced earlier this year, to the brand new Barbie trailer dropping this past week, we all got the iconic doll on the brain — including Baywatch alum Carmen Electra.

On Dec 16, Electra shared the elaborate hot-pink cover story photo from her new photoshoot with Vulkan Mag, with Vulkan Mag saying in the caption, “Remarkable ending of 2022 with “THE PINK ISSUE” with pop culture icon @carmenelectra gracing the cover!”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the enchanting photo, we see Electra looking like an IRL Barbie doll we used to play with as she wows in a short and puffy hot-pink Alexander McQueen ballgown, along with gloved hands circling her.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Short dresses in Fuchsia $2,385.00, originally $3,787.00 Buy now

Then, only a few hours later, she uploaded another photo from the photoshoot, this time truly fully transforming into a Barbie doll. She posted the photo with the caption, “My latest magazine cover with @vulkanmag is now available for purchase! 🎀 Visit the link in my bio to get your copy, and tag me once it arrives! 💕 #linkinbio @ryan_jerome.”

Related story Nordstrom Has Stunning New Advent Calendars for the Whole Family Including Barbie, Hot Wheels & MAC Starting at $22

You can see that photo HERE!

In this photo, we’re seriously losing it over how much Electra looks like a Barbie doll as she stands in a vintage Barbie box with the retro, nostalgic font saying “Carmen” instead of Barbie. And in this photo, we see her rocking another hot-pink look of a high-slit, silk skirt and matching, sparkling blazer.

Seriously, pink is Electra’s color, and we can only imagine how she’s going to celebrate the release of the Barbie movie next summer!

In the interview with Vulkan, Electra opened up about everything, from her favorite project to how much she loves the color pink. When asked if she’d like to see the world in pink, she said, “Absolutely, pink is sexy! It is cute but depending on how you wear it, It can be demanding too and I feel like we achieved that with this shoot. Anytime you wear pink, it becomes such a moment.”

She added in another part of the interview, she talked about how she’s focusing on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle. “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

Before you go, click here to see the steamiest OnlyFans accounts from your favorite A-listers:

