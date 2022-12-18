Kate Winslet Has One Regret About Body-Shaming Criticism She Received After Titanic Was Released

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Winslet has talked openly about being body-shamed after the success of the movie Titanic in 1997. It’s something that has stuck with her for decades, but she does have one regret about how she handled the situation.

She dove into the cruel comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing that many people thought she was “too fat” and that’s why Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack couldn’t lay with her on the door and survive the frigid waters. “Isn’t it awful? Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean,” Winslet remarked. “I wasn’t even f**king fat.”

Kate Winslet, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more celebrities who refused to alter their appearance for their career.

https://t.co/wbbXYeahT2 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 22, 2022

She wishes she could “turn back the clock” and have the final word to the media and fans who were so out of line. “I would have used my voice in a completely different way. I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say,” the Oscar winner noted.

Winslet was 22 years old at the time she did the box office hit, which also garnered her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The spotlight on her and DiCaprio was enormous, but only she was on the receiving end of the sexist comments. She’s continued to be an advocate for body positivity, and she’s already praised daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, and Gen Z for helping to reshape the conversation around weight. It looks like mama taught her well!

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.