Keira Knightley Enchants Fans in a Colorful Look That’s a Complete 180 from Her Usual Red Carpet Fashion

Once again, Keira Knightley proves she’s the Queen of elegant fashion choices, but along with that, she proved she knows how to shake things up perfectly on the red carpet. On Dec 13, Knightley and her husband James Righton made a rare red carpet appearance for the Le Grand Numero De Chanel fragrance show, which was held at Grand Palais Ephemere.

While we know Knightley is one of the poster women for Chanel, it’s always such a treat seeing her on the red carpet or frontlines of an event, since she keeps such a low profile. And for this particular event, the Pride and Prejudice star not only brought the glamour, but she brought the color. See the photos below:

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Chanel.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Chanel.

For the occasion, of course, she arrived in a Chanel look, but this one may be one of our favorites to date. Knightley typically rocks the black and white looks (including a black dress and checkered jacket look from Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2022-23 Haute Couture line from her appearance at the UK Jewish Film Festival), but we’re living for this rich royal blue color.

As you can see, she rocked this checkered black and royal blue two-piece look of a jacket and ankle-length skirt, which slightly showed off her toned midriff. She paired the look with black heels, a black manicure, and a simple silver brooch.

For her makeup, she looked like a dewy goddess with her glowing base, along with adding a touch of mystery with her smoked-out eye makeup look and dark pink lipstick. Along with that, she curled her luscious brown locks to complete the sensational look!

As we said earlier, The Nutcracker star has kept things lowkey, making rare red carpet appearances here and there. She’s doing her own thing, and we love to see it since she recently spoke out about how she’s focusing on doing what she wants, rather than worrying about random backlash. Related story Katy Perry Is Channeling Old Hollywood Glamour in This Form-Fitting Red Gown As She Celebrates a Huge Music Milestone

In an interview with The Talks, she said, “I learned you can say nothing, you can be perfectly smiling, wearing a perfectly nice dress at the opening of a charity, and people can still despise you for it.”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

