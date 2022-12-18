Serena Williams Looks Sensational in This Blue Velvet Dress That Shows Off Her Long Legs & Incredible Figure

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis, but she’s not retiring from stepping on our necks with some incredible looks.

On Dec 16, Williams shared a snapshot of her rocking a new piece from her S by Serena holiday collection with the caption, “I’m never taking this dress off 💙 @serena.”

In the gorgeous snapshot, we see her rocking the new Zephyr Midi-dress in Royal Blue, which not only brings out her glowing skin tone, but it shows off her long, muscular legs. She’s posing confidently, showing off her incredible figure and confident spirit, truly enchanting everyone as they take a gander at her hypnotic holiday look! The tennis legend also paired the dress with strappy white heels and the Signature Diamond “S” Pendant in White Gold.

Not only is she the Queen of magnificent style, but she’s also the Queen of business. Along with her S by Serena line, she also has her Serena Williams jewelry line and recently released a bestselling children’s book called The Adventures of Qai Qai (which you can still snag for 37 percent off and get before Dec 25th!)

Williams has said in interviews that she wants her high-end fashion line to be all about comfort, She told USA Today that she wanted to make a clothing line full of clothes that people would “actually (be) able to wear it.” She added, “My mindset is just to design with people in mind and not let any barriers stop you.”

