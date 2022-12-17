Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington & Helena Christensen Just Had the Most Glamorous Holiday Reunion We’ve Ever Seen

The holiday season is all about catching up with the ones you love. For some people, that involves lounging around in PJs and drinking hot cocoa, but if you’re Helena Christensen, it means you have the most fabulous supermodel reunion we’ve ever seen.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel recently met up with friends Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington and made sure to capture the moment by sharing photos of the gathering on Instagram. Christensen captioned the Dec. 17 pics, “No better way to kickstart that festive mood.”

The two snaps shared include both an adorable selfie of the three and another pic that highlights how the models dressed for their cozy evening together. Crawford looked as beautiful as can be in an eggplant plunge long-sleeve top and black leather pants, paired with a black and gold belt along with minimal accessories. Channeling an effortlessly chic vibe, Turlington kept warm in a white chunky turtleneck sweater and black bottoms. As for Christensen, she wore a sweater with delicate flowers and black pants with a subtle design. Her outfit was seamlessly elevated with the help of a gorgeous red bold lip.

The epic girl’s night out was met with love in the comment section. “Such a fun night!” Crawford wrote alongside two emojis of a kissing face and a tree. Dropping three red heart emojis, Turlington added, “Love you ladies, long time.”

But the trio wasn’t the only supermodel magic to grace the Instagram post. Carla Bruni also chimed in, saying, “Wait for me, girls!!!” Other notable figures showing their support in the comments were Linda Evangelista and Lily Aldridge, who dropped heart emojis.

In addition to her Instagram post, Christensen shared another photo from the festivities on her Instagram Stories of them flashing big smiles, writing, "Love these girls so much."

