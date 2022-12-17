Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Are Twinning As They Lip-Sync to Miley Cyrus During Adorable Mother-Daughter Day

Of all the celeb mother-daughter relationship, Vanessa Bryant and Natalia always find a way to warm our hearts. Their latest outing included a day of volunteer work out in the field—the field of Dodgers Stadium that is! And the two couldn’t look happier to spend a day giving back all while spending some quality time together. Sharing a series of posts from the exciting event, one of Vanessa’s Dec. 15 Instagram posts featured a sweet clip of her and Natalia lip-syncing along to Miley Cyrus’ hit song “We Can’t Stop.” She captioned the post, “Angels in the outfield 💫 💫 @dodgers @baby2baby @nataliabryant.” You can see the post here.

But that wasn’t the only documentation of what their day looked like, the duo also posed for a picture on the field while both repping the city of Los Angeles with a Dodgers baseball cap on. As for the rest of their outfits, Vanessa opted for a gray plaid dress paired with a leather jacket and Dr. Martens loafers—resulting in the perfect chic laid back look.

The mom’s look was also coupled with a sentimental piece of jewelry: a name place necklace that reads “Gianna,” in reference to her late 13-year-old daughter who passed along with Kobe Bryant in a fatal helicopter crash in January 2020. In addition to Natalia and Gianna, Vanessa also shared Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3, with Kobe.

As for Natalia, the IMG model is proving to look more and more like her gorgeous mom by the day. The USC student’s outfit called for a plaid black-and-white flannel with a white t-shirt, jeans, and a black purse from Celine.

Although the resemblance to her mom continues to grow, Natalia previously told E! News that she’s excited about making her own mark in the world—in her own way.

“I’m really stepping into my own style,” she told the outlet at the Revolve x AT&T event on Dec. 8. “Growing up, I’ve definitely been influenced by my friends or family members. It’s been an interesting experience being able to watch my own style evolve over the years.” Related story Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Channels Her Mom’s Confident & Glowing Look in These New Photos

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

