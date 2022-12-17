Elle Macpherson Gets Cheeky in a Black Drawstring Bikini That Shows Off Her Sunkissed Skin & Toned Physique 

We already know Elle Macpherson is a wellness Queen, but this new video proves she’s both that and a confident goddess! On Dec 13, Macpherson shared a jaw-dropping, stunning video of herself showing off her incredible body and confident spirit to promote both her wellness brand WelleCo, and her brand-new interview.

She posted the video with the caption, “When it comes to mindfulness… I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation. My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes – either guided, or in silence. I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times.⁠”⁠ She added, “Read my recent interview with @bodyandsoul_au at the link in my bio. ⁠📹️ @AdamKenworthy.”

You can see the video HERE.

In the video, we see Macpherson rocking a gray cable knit sweater on top of a black, drawstring bikini set that shows off nearly every inch of her incredible, glowing body. She paired it with black sunglasses and kept her hair in fabulous beach waves as she posed for the camera.

Macpherson transitioned from supermodel to the wellness industry after she co-founded the wellness brand WelleCo back in 2014, which has become an instant favorite for fans and stars alike (including Kate Moss!) She’s been considered one of the most beautiful women on Earth, and people have been dying to know what she does for her beauty routine. But in the interview she mentioned, she talked about how her beauty routine is more so about protecting her energy.

“It’s really about what resonates with you personally,” she said. “For me, I try as wider variety as possible in the knowledge that aim is to approach beauty and wellness primarily on an energy basis — if it has a healing effect on the energy level then it’s definitely worth sampling to see if it resonates.”

