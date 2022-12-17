Royal Onlookers Believe Kate Middleton Threw Subtle Shade at Meghan Markle During the Royal Christmas Concert

If you’ve been following the discourse that came with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, then you know there’s one thing that everyone seemed to have an opinion about: Meghan’s curtsy. Chances are, you’ve seen the clip of Meghan talking about how she didn’t know how to curtsy in front of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Many found it incredibly relatable and hysterical, while others found it ridiculous that she didn’t know how to, along with being offensive.

Now, we know Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t seen the documentary for themselves, but they know every detail. And people are convinced that Kate threw some subtle shade at Meghan (and her curtsy skills) at the most recent royal outing.

During the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, onlookers saw Kate, William, and two of their children George and Charlotte come in their holiday attire to the event, greeting King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. In the clip shared by @teatimewiththewales, we see them all arriving, and Kate giving an effortless curtsy for the King and Queen Consort.

The page shared the video with the caption, “ROYAL FAMILY ✨ Hugs and kisses, and a first public curtsy, today at The Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey! Can’t wait to watch the full thing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve! 🎄”

In the video, we see many clips of the family during the royal outing, but the one that stood out the most was when Kate kissed both Charles and Camilla on the cheek, along with giving a quick and elegant curtsy — which has left the internet going wild.

One fan commented on the curtsy, saying, “Curtsy done with grace x,” followed by another fan saying, “Why this brought tears to my eyes?? Just love how they carry on and not flinch or stoop low to the you know what. Love them, they’re strong. Inspirational. Period.” Along with that, many more commented how gorgeous her curtsy is and how it’s a way for her to “show off,” amid the royal feud.

