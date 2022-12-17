Chelsea Handler Reveals This Ex-Boyfriend ‘Redeemed Men’ in Her Eyes After She Lost Faith in Dating

Chelsea Handler always keeps it real, from making sure people go out and vote to how dating can be a huge pain in the butt. In her newest interview, the former Chelsea Lately host talked about how she nearly gave up on men, until one of her exes changed everything for her.

On Dec 16, Variety shared a clip of Handler discussing what dating is like, and how she nearly gave up on men entirely before one of her exes came around. They uploaded the video with the caption, “Chelsea Handler says dating Jo Koy redeemed men in her eyes.⁠ ⁠ Full interview at the link in our bio.”

In the video, we see Handler talking about her experience with Koy, and how he changed everything when it came to dating. She said, “Before I started dating Jo Koy, I was like, ‘Oh my god are guys serious? Like, they can’t be!’ And then I met Jo, I knew Jo, and I was like ‘Oh, that’s not true!’ He redeemed men in my eyes, like that’s not true for all men.”

“And yes, there are some really problematic men out there,” she started with a giggle. “But that’s always been the case, but it’s nice to know that there are men out there that are just wonderful, gonna add value, and listen to what you have to say instead of interrupting you every two seconds.”

Handler has been in some high-profile relationships in the past with men like Bobby Flay, 50 Cent, and more, but her most recent relationship was with comedian Koy. The pair started dating sometime in 2021, making red-carpet appearances at the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards and 64th Annual Grammys before splitting up in July 2022.

In Handler’s newest 2020 memoir called Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . And You Too!, she talks about everything from how Donald Trump’s election affected her to the loss of her brother Chet. But throughout it, she also dished about her love life, speaking candidly about how her tastes have changed over the years.

