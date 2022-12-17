Carmen Electra Is Ready for a ‘Pillow Fight’ As She Wows in an All-Gray Lingerie Set

Normally, Carmen Electra is ready to wow and make jaws drop. This time, she’s not only ready to do that again, but she’s also ready for a pillow fight.

On Dec 14, the Baywatch alum posted another steamy and cheeky photo from her ongoing collaboration with Alexander Wang with the caption starting, “pillow fight anyone? 🤍” She added, “see the crystal bed installation irl at @alexanderwangny miami pop-up store. open monday–saturday: 11am–7pm and sunday: 12pm–6pm 167 ne 39th street, miami.” And she also tagged everyone who made the shoot possible (and looked incredible!)

In the photo, we see Electra looking like a sunkissed goddess as she shows off her long legs and toned skin for the photoshoot. She’s lying on the gray crystal bed installation she mentioned in the caption, along with wearing a matching gray lingerie set (including the new triangle bra in ribbed jersey!) She’s rocking her iconic smolder and messy bun as she looks playfully at the camera while holding a matching gray pillow.

This is Electra’s newest photoshoot with Alexander Wang, whom she’s been collaborating with as they release their new holiday collection. Along with lighting up our timelines with these confident and saucy snapshots, Electra never fails to clue fans in on her newest OnlyFans photoshoots (which she joined earlier this year!)

It’s no secret that she’s always been a confident superstar, and she previously told Joan Rivers per Muscle and Fitness that confidence is the sexiest quality. “One of the sexiest qualities you can have is to be confident in who you are,” she said. “You have to accept yourself for who you are, flaws and all. Always be yourself.”

