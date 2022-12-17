Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went in an Entirely Different Direction With Their Holiday Card Compared to Will & Kate 

As we’re in the holiday season, it seems like celebrities left and right have been posting their adorable holiday cards featuring their whole family. Along with celebrities sharing fans in on the holiday fun, members of the British Royal family have been sharing their super-sweet cards as well — with the most recent being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who seem to have gone in a completely different direction compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Dec 16, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their 2022 holiday card with the world. In the red card, we see a snapshot of just the two of them from their recent appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala, along with a greeting. The card read, “Wishing you a joyful holiday season. From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.”

They signed off the card by saying, “Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” You can see it HERE.

Now, this holiday card is a complete 180 from their card last year, which was a super-sweet and intimate photo of the family of four in front of their home. This one was all about keeping it professional by mentioning their businesses and adding a photo of just the two of them at a high-profile event.

As we said, this is also completely the opposite direction that William and Kate went with their 2022 holiday card, which they decided to keep casual and light with all three of their kid’s hands in hand in it.

Some think this is a coincidence, while others believe it was a sign that they wanted to show how different they were from the other pair of the Fab four.

