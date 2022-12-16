Elizabeth Hurley Left Little to the Imagination While Frolicking Around in This Tiny Blue Bikini

Baby, it’s cold outside, but it was warm when Elizabeth Hurley filmed her holiday movie, Christmas in the Caribbean. Not only did she have a tropical wardrobe, but she made sure her favorite turquoise-blue bikini was from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

The 57-year-old actress shared behind-the-scenes footage from the film of her frolicking in the stunning swimsuit. From mugging with her co-stars to getting picture-perfect ready with her glam team, Hurley knew how to flaunt her athletic shape and her successful beachwear collection all at once. She also encouraged her fans to watch her latest on-screen endeavor. “My new movie Christmas in the Caribbean is out! In selected theatres and on @appletv @skytv @amazonprime @googleplay ,” she wrote in the caption. Yep, you can watch Hurley worldwide this holiday season.

When SheKnows spoke to Hurley just last month she talked about how important it was as a business owner to get her swimsuit line featured in yet another tropical holiday movie, Christmas in Paradise. (She definitely has a theme going on here.) “The minute I heard Caribbean, I was like, ‘I’ll do my own costumes,’” she shared. “I have a warehouse full of them.” And don’t you dare criticize her for wearing a bikini in this season of life. “Women should do whatever the hell they want to do,“ she emphasized “And damn anybody criticizing them.”

And we doubt it will be the last time Hurley will pull double duty doing wardrobe and acting on a set. It’s just one more way she’s thriving in her 50s decade as a successful entrepreneur and creative artist — and we love it!

Before you go, click here to see the most confident and daring photos of Denise Richards throughout the years: