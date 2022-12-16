Brad Pitt May Be Involved in His First Serious Relationship Following Angelina Jolie Divorce

It looks like Brad Pitt has officially moved on and his blossoming relationship with Ines de Ramon is getting more serious. The 58-year-old actor and the 29-year-old jewelry executive were first spotted at Bono’s show last month, but she was officially his plus one at the Babylon premiere afterparty on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

De Ramon is the estranged wife of actor Paul Wesley and according to Us Weekly, the new-ish couple is enjoying “spending time together.” An insider noted, “Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating. They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.” Even though they apparently aren’t exclusive just yet, Pitt is bringing her around his A-list friends — that has to mean something.

Brad Pitt's date night with Ines de Ramon included some rare PDA with her, too. https://t.co/ftnuNkIR9A — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 16, 2022

The Oscar winner “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” according to the source, but “they are becoming great friends.” For now, they are taking their relationship day by day. What’s wild about this new dating situation is that Pitt was rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski in September only to have her linked to Pete Davidson after his split from Kim Kardashian. Hollywood really is just like high school when it comes to dating.

All eyes will be on Pitt and de Ramon now that he’s brought her to two entertainment industry events in the last month. You don’t just bring anyone to a premiere, where there are plenty of prying eyes — it might be heating up faster than anyone thinks.

