Kourtney Kardashian Officially Confirmed That Travis Barker Has This Very Specific Fetish

Let’s chalk this up to things we didn’t need to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s sex life. While it’s not unexpected, it’s just one of those things we would prefer to not picture in our minds — like ever.

It’s not about sex shaming, but we don’t need to know everything about the Kardashians. Alas, here we are, thanks to a Vanity Fair lie detector test video with Kourtney and sister Khloé Kardashian. It was Khloé who wanted to know if her sis had a “foot fetish.” Kourtney answered, “I don’t personally.”

Khloé, being the investigative reporter, pressed on, “Does Travis have a foot fetish for your feet?”

“Possibly yes. Yes, yes,” she responded.

Khloé wasn’t done, though. She wanted to know more of the tea. “Do you have other fetishes? Come on, we are all adults here,” she said.

"I would say nothing wildly crazy," Kourtney remarked while also denying that they were "furries." She did admit to loving Halloween and while they didn't have sex in their costumes this year, they definitely did in their True Romance getups. Hey, a little role play always spices things up in the bedroom.

Even though they are now married, it seems that Kourtney and the Blink 182 drummer’s sex life isn’t boring. They are having fun behind closed doors (and in public, according to the video), so we applaud them for keeping their marriage healthy with and without clothing.

