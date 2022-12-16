Salma Hayek Reveals Her ’Steamy’ Daily Routine While Filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Though we’ve always loved Salma Hayek‘s decades-long career, longstanding marriage, showstopping red carpet looks and gorgeous family, her latest confession made us extra jealous. Talking to Entertainment Tonight about her role in the third and last Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the star talked about her “steamy” work routine on-set and we’re now wishing we could’ve traded lives with her for a day.

“I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes,” Hayek told the outlet. “And I got to boss them around.”

Though this set life sounds like a dream, Hayek also said some routines, including the sensual routine between her and Channing Tatum that was teased in the trailer, was quite difficult to do. “It’s very physically challenging,” she said. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

Hayek did the interview next to her longtime friend and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish costar Antonio Banderas. Knowing how close these two are, it’s no wonder they poked fun at each other at every moment. “Look how I suffer, Antonio. Where were you when I needed you the most?” Hayek joked, adding that if he were there “he would have shamed them.”

Banderas responded, “Poor girl. Poor you.”

She did, however, go on to vouch for Banderas's dancing skills in case the franchise is looking for new members. "He's a really good dancer," she said.

From the funny interview to the sexy trailer, it’s hard to know which dynamic duo we’re looking forward to gracing the screen with Hayek more: Tatum or Banderas?

