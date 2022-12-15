Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Is a Bizarre Money Grab That Has Nothing To Do With His Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump is capitalizing on the holiday season, and he wants you to buy his digital trading cards — that is, if you are a fan of the former president. In a somewhat baffling move, he’s trying to cash in with his voter base as his 2024 presidential campaign languishes just moments after takeoff.

After hinting on Truth Social on Wednesday that he had a “major announcement,” he shared his big news. (See the card HERE.) He teased it with the line, “America needs a superhero.” We were thinking more along the lines of Iron Man or Captain America, but OK. Donald Trump promoted the $99 digital trading cards on Thursday, noting they “feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” He told his followers that they are just like baseball cards, “but hopefully much more exciting.”

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…



✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

President Joe Biden didn’t miss the opportunity to mock Donald Trump by tweeting his policy wins with a play off of his predecessor’s Truth Social post. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…,” Joe Biden shared while discussing the ease of inflation and the Respect for Marriage Act. It feels like Donald Trump is trying really hard to stay relevant by throwing spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks.

Even his fellow Republicans are seeing right through his latest scheme. Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) tweeted, “Trump’s major announcement is childish. Actual adults will see this as bizarre & troubling. A FPOTUS cranking this crap out? I can only imagine that our enemies are excited about Trump possibly being back in office.” This commercial venture only raises more question marks about how serious he is about returning to the White House because the message is confusing, and the GOP is losing patience.

