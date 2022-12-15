Iman Refuses to Cave to the Idea of Aging Because It Is ‘a Very Western Mentality’

Iman is the latest supermodel joining Paulina Porizkova to talk about the hot topic of aging — and why women are subjected to the discussion more than men. The 67-year-old fashion icon is thrilled to have the opportunity to grow older because she’s been raised with a very different mentality than other parts of the world.

She thinks the modern’s world’s obsession with aging is “a very Western mentality.” Iman noted in an interview with British Vogue, “I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older.” She even has supermodel tips for those work-from-home video calls because she heard from a friend that “there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings.”

Iman’s hot take on how to look your best is a solid and easy one to do. “I’m like, ‘If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it’s tilted down on your face], for God’s sake,” she laughed to writer Funmi Fetto. Of course, she has next-level good looks as a supermodel who has worked in the industry for decades — Iman always looks stunning.

She got her confidence from her mother who advised her to always “‘Know your worth, otherwise, someone else will tell you what it is. And I don’t just mean jobs but also relationships,'” recalled Man. These are wise words that have served her well because Iman confirmed, “I always knew my worth.” It’s why she’s thriving in her 60s and scoffing at the notion that aging is a bad thing. She just wants to embrace it.

