Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not surprising to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. However, it would also be foolish to think they aren’t at least keeping tabs on what is said about the royal family in Harry & Meghan. The couple has reportedly figured out a clever way to stay on top of the news.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly having their palace aides watch the show instead, according to People. While that may seem like a good strategy, it does allow a game of telephone to happen — meaning one person’s interpretation could be very different from how it’s presented in the documentary. It doesn’t necessarily help the family feud one bit (but again, we don’t blame William and Kate for not watching it either).

In another shocking twist of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new trailer alleges that the palace protected William from those affair rumors. https://t.co/HrsMYGXN7J — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 13, 2022

The ongoing issues at the palace are a constant headline, and they are going to be through the next year because Harry’s memoir, Spare, hits the shelves on Jan. 10, 2023. “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers,” an insider shared with the outlet. “There is a lot of anger there.” While the palace probably doesn’t appreciate Harry and Meghan airing the royal family dirty laundry, they certainly had years to fix some of the problems and refused to do so.

Spare $23 on Amazon.com Buy now

With the second part of the docuseries dropping on Thursday, Dec. 15, it’s only going to fan the flames more. The first part seemed to be a soft setup for the allegations Harry and Meghan are about to unveil — and it is already making royal watchers question what the palace was hiding for William. Some fans believe they have the answer — so will the Netflix series actually go there? That might be an awkward conversation to have behind palace walls.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.