Candid Photos From Pamela Anderson’s New Documentary Were Released & It’s Strikingly Different From Pam & Tommy

While viewers got a taste of Pamela Anderson’s life and sex-tape scandal with ex-husband Tommy Lee in this year’s Hulu show, Pamela & Tommy, that wasn’t the real story. The 55-year-old actress is going to share her truth — and it’s much different than a scripted Hollywood series.

She has a Netflix documentary coming up called, Pamela, a love story, that will unveil “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells.” The logline from the network revealed that the film will follow “the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.” To keep everything on point with her story, her oldest son, Brandon Lee Thomas, is also a producer on the project.

Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story.

Courtesy of Netflix

Anderson didn’t watch the Hulu series — and has no intention of every doing so — and that’s why she made her archives and journals available to director Ryan White for the Netflix movie. “Nobody knew the truth — even I don’t know 100 percent of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward — in my career and my relationships,” she told Vanity Fair.

Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story.

Courtesy of Netflix.

Fans will have to wait until Jan. 31 to see the documentary which she hopes will inspire “people to have a great f**king time and not worry so much,” she told TUDUM. She also has a memoir publishing at the same time called, Love, Pamela, so people can finally hear what she experienced in an era that was not so kind to female stars.

